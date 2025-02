Hits: 0

FREE SPEECH

IN WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA

REALITY TV THAT’S REAL WITH IMPACT, INTELLIGENCE.

EXCRUCIATING QUESTIONS

HISTORY IN THE MAKING.

CITIZENS AIR IT OUT.

COUNCIL BATTERS “GALLERIA CITY” (THE NEW NAME FOR THE GALLERIA)

WITH BATTERY OF QUESTIONS WATCH FOR THEM TO SPEAK UP WAND PROBE AND PARRY!

SEE AND HEAR ALL THE ACTION FROM COMFORT HOME WITH MARTINIS ON FIOS CHANNEL 75. TELEVISION FREE WHITE PLAINS!

ALL THE ACTION

ALL THE COMMENTS THAT WILL LIFT YOU OUT OF YOUR CHAIR!

UNFOLDING IN REAL TIME.

THE POUNDING OF THE GAVEL

HOW HIGH?

HOW MUCH AFFORDABLE HOUSING?

HOW MANY APARTMENTS?

COST OF APARTMENTS CONDOS?

HOW MUCH ENTERTAINMENT?

HOW MUCH GRASS?

HOW MUCH CONCRETE?

HOW MANY RESTAURANTS?

DO WE HAVE ENOUGH SEWER CAPACITY?

WHAT WILL THE CITY PAY FOR THE PARKING GARAGE?

congress won’t hear you but WHITE PLAINS WILL!

WHITE PLAINS HISTORY SHAPED AND MADE AS SPEAKERS SPEAK!

GOVERNMENT IN ACTION THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH

THE MOST IMPORTANT HEARING SINCE NEW YORK HOSPITAL, THE CITY CENTER, THE RITZ CARLTON–BE THERE AS THE WHITE PLAINS OF THE FUTURE IS SHAPED.

YOUR FUTURE UNFOLDING THE NEW DOWNTOWN TAKING SHAPE

WATCH AT HOME.

COME ON DOWN AND HAVE YOUR SAY MR. AND MRS. MS. WHITE PLAINS

IT’S YOUR TOWN SHAPE IT MAKE SENSE

HAVE DINNER DOWNTOWN AND COME IN AND SIGN UP EARLY!

GET INTO RUNNING YOUR CITY THE WAY YOU WANT TO RUN IT!

THE MAIN CARD:

THE POWER BROKERS THE DEVELOPERS THE ARCHITECTS THE ARTICULATE THE SILENT THE SITE PLAN MAYBE

IT’S ALL HAPPENING TONIGHT

AND YOU CAN BE THERE!

THE MAIN CARD:

THE BIG TALLS VS THE SMALLS

IN THE FIRST BOUT

Public Hearings in relation to (1) the petition submitted on behalf of Galleria City

Holding Company LLC to amend the Zoning Ordinance to create a new “Transit

Development-2 (TD-2) District” affecting real property known as 100 Main Street,

White Plains, New York, and

IN THE SECOND MATCH

(2) in relation to a Draft Environmental Impact Statement

prepared in connection with the above-referenced petition.