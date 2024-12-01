DECEMBER 1–COMMON COUNCIL CONSIDERS APPROVING GALLERIA DEIS SCOPING; CHURCH STREET AFFORDABLE HOUSING; HAMILTON GREEN COMMERCIAL BUILDING AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUILDING.

Hits: 32

The Common Council regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening is scheduled to consider and vote on approval of the conversion of the former Berkely College site on Church Street into two buildings of 108 units of affordable housing including condominiums, with the city paying $4.7 million for the hard costs of construction

Other projects up for moving forward are an amended site plan transforming one of the Phase II Hamilton Green buildings into a commercial building into a headquarters for the New York Power Authority, and the second building into affordable housing.

The proposed Galleria rezoning into a Transit District 2 project of 7 buildings and large public space, designation Draft Environmental Impact Statement Scoping document will be before the Common Council to schedule a public hearing January 6.

Monday evening will hold a public hearing on the new law requiring property owners to repair damages sidewalks owned by the city. The law in effect means if a person is injured by failure to repair a sidewalk owned by the city, the city is not liable for damages if the owner is sued for damages that cause an injury. There is also a complicated procedure for an injured party to sue, it must be filed through Westchester County Court.

There will be an executive session at 6:30 PM to review a person being considered by the city for a position. The position is not indicated in the agenda.

The complete agenda may be seen on the city website at https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12022024-2272