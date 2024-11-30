NOVEMBER 30 –YOU ARE NOW LEAVING THE USA. SYNCHRONIZED SKATING SEASON A MEMORY FROM THE 2008 NEW YORK SKYLINERS SEASON

Hits: 37

You Are Now Leaving the USA – Katharina reflects on Life as a New York Skyliner skater on NY’s 2008 World Gold Medal Team. As the 2024-25 Synchronized Skating Season Starts across the country

WPCNR RINKSIDE By Katharina Devitofranceshi,White Plains. May 4, 2008:

(Editor’s Note: Synchronized Skating season starts across the country this month.)

Synchronized Skating: Those are two words you don’t hear very often and most likely tell you nothing (that is unless you’re in the 10th grade of German School New York in White Plains, then you know all about it.)

The basic gist of it is, sixteen girls skate together as a unit and (most of the time) synchronized to complete a short program (2 and ½ minutes), and a long program (4 minutes), each program is jam-packed with a series of difficult elements showing skill, strength and flexibility.

Sounds easy? It’s not. It’s hours of hard work both on ice and off, laden with sweat, lots of yelling, tears and blood, and I’m not over-exaggerating either. Most of us have the scars to prove it.

But, as a team with an incredibly close bond, we are always there for one another.

Being on The Skyliners is much like eating candy: We bit through the hard candy coating and are rewarded with a yummy, soft center.

In this case, the chewy center was an international assignment from United States Figure Skating to skate in Croatia and the title TEAM USA (IN 2008).

So overseas we flew in March to compete in the Zagreb Snowflake Trophy Competition March 9-14, a first flight abroad for most girls on our team, and 12 hours later we made it all the way to Zagreb. We all agreed that it was a surreal sensation to finally be there, after all the anticipation which had built up since August.

We spent most of the days leading into the competition having extra practices, fine-tuning the programs to perfection and listening to our coaches’ (Josh Babb and Jenny Gibson) and parents’ “motivational speeches.” (They got old fast, trust me.)

When the Zagreb Snowflake Trophy Competition actually began, it was absolutely nerve-wracking, knees shaking and jitters, all that good stuff. Our first shock came when we got our scores.

They were much lower than anticipated. Disappointed and heads hung low, we made our way to the locker room in silence, despite the fact we were in first place. But it didn’t mean anything because the favorite-to-win had yet to skate.

But our biggest surprise came when we found out, we, the underdogs, had won! Twenty of the loudest screeches erupted simultaneously. Naturally, celebrating and partying (with the awesome Aussies) ensued.

This year (2007-2008) has undoubtedly been the most trying year, what with juggling school and skating constantly, but our parents’, coaches’ and teachers’ support made everything that much easier. Those last moments in Croatia, standing up on the podium, were unforgettable. The Skyliners’ organization is still pretty young, so to have won the gold at our first international assignment (an accomplishment in itself, was unexpectedly incredible!

I know no matter what happens next year internationally, for good or bad, nothing can make me forget that unimaginable sense of accomplishment as a team.

(Editor’s note: Skating is now entering its new season at Ebersole Rink, Hommocks Rink in Mamaroneck, the Ice Hutch Westchester Skating Academy and Playland Ice Casino and other rinks in the area.

Synchronized Skating and figure skating are a demanding, high concentration with precision mastered with confidence and victory over fear. The young ladies and the male skaters you will find on synchronized skating teams wear no head protection gear, no pads and they execute some of the most dangerous maneuvers in sports. The team camaderie, confidence and trust in one another and grueling practices make, if perfect give the sweet tasteful of achievement. The rewards as with any sport, are a feeling in all skaters that “I can do this,” “I can take this,” and after a fall, screwup, the determination to keep calm and keep skating. My daughter skated with the Skyliners previously before 2008 and had competed in Zagreb the previous year, but what she learned in her skating years taught her so much about herself, that young parents looking for outdoor activities and skills that will give the tools and skills they will need throughout life would be a great thing to explore for their young and precious.)