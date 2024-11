Hits: 66

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS PETER KATZ OF THE BUSINESS JOURNAL

THEY EXAMINE THE WESTCHESTER ECONOMY, THE STATE OF JOURNALISM IN THE COUNTY, BUSINESS IN WESTCHESTER, REAL ESTATE RECOVERY OR NOT? IN A FREEWHEELING TOUCH-ALL-THE-BASES INTERVIEW ON THE SHAPE THE COUNTY IS IN HEADING INTO 2025.

TONIGHT AT 7:30 MONDAY AT 7 SATURDAY, 8:30 A.M.