2024 ELECTION FORECAST FROM PROFESSOR STEPHEN ROLANDI

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. November 4, 2024:
Here is my 2024 final election forecast:
PRESIDENT*
HARRIS (D) 49% 274 Electoral College Votes
Trump (R) 47.5% 264 Electoral College Votes
Others 3.5% 0 Electoral College Votes
NEW HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – Democratic party majority
D 219
R 216
NEW SENATE: Republican Majority
R 51
D/I 49
*A word of caution for the Presidential race is given here. With anticipated recounts and legal challenges very likely, I anticipate that the final outcome may not be known until the meeting of the Electoral College on 12/17/24 and possibly not until the new Congress meets to certify the results on 1/6/2025.
Professor Rolandi has analyzed elections previously for wpcnr with a record of impressive success. These are his observations of how the national election will go.