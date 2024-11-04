2024 ELECTION FORECAST FROM PROFESSOR STEPHEN ROLANDI

November 4, 2024:

 

Here is my  2024 final election forecast:

PRESIDENT*

HARRIS (D           49%                274    Electoral College Votes

Trump (R)              47.5%             264    Electoral College Votes 

Others                     3.5%                0    Electoral College Votes

NEW HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – Democratic party majority

D                         219

R                         216

NEW SENATE: Republican Majority

R                          51

D/I                       49

*A word of caution for the Presidential race is given here. With anticipated recounts and legal challenges very likely, I anticipate that the final outcome may not be known until the meeting of the Electoral College on 12/17/24 and possibly not until the new Congress meets to certify the results on 1/6/2025.

Professor Rolandi has analyzed elections previously for wpcnr with a record of impressive success. These are his observations of how the national election will go.

