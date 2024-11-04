2024 ELECTION FORECAST FROM PROFESSOR STEPHEN ROLANDI

Hits: 46

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. November 4, 2024:

Here is my 2024 final election forecast:

PRESIDENT *

HARRIS (D) 49% 274 Electoral College Votes

Trump (R) 47.5% 264 Electoral College Votes

Others 3.5% 0 Electoral College Votes

NEW HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – Democratic party majority

D 219

R 216

NEW SENATE : Republican Majority

R 51

D/I 49

*A word of caution for the Presidential race is given here. With anticipated recounts and legal challenges very likely, I anticipate that the final outcome may not be known until the meeting of the Electoral College on 12/17/24 and possibly not until the new Congress meets to certify the results on 1/6/2025.

Professor Rolandi has analyzed elections previously for wpcnr with a record of impressive success. These are his observations of how the national election will go.