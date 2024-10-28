OCT 28–COMMON COUNCIL EYES MAKING OWNERS RESPONSIBLE FOR LIABILITY FOR INJURIES FROM CRACKED SIDEWALKS. INTRO OF WESTCHESTER PAVILION SITE PLAN

Hits: 39

The Common Council will hold a Special Meeting tonight at City Hall 6:30 P.M.

The Council will discuss a proposed local law transfering liability to property owners for sidewalk defects.

LENNAR will introduce its new site plan for the mixed use residential development long planned for the hole in the ground located at 60 South Broadway formerly the site of Alexander’s and the Westchester Pavilion Mall.

The most recent rendering of the complex and the hole across Maple Avenue from Hale Avenue where Lennar plans to start construction in January is on the right (pending site plan approval, of course) According to Apartments.com the complex is expected to be completed in 2028.

The council will also review the proposed site plan for 290 Ferris AvenueThe Applicant seeks to construct a parking lot containing 24 spaces, potentially with EV charging stations. Note that the northwest portion of the property is located within 100feet of the Bronx River and is thus classified as an environmentally sensitive site pursuant to Chapter 3.5 of the Municipal Code and Section 4.4.25 of the Zoning Ordinance which results in the requirement for a public hearing prior to the granting of any approvals.

An application for funds from the Affordable Housing Assistance Fund will be presented to support a project at 60 South Kensico Avenue: the details from the back-up material:

Housing Action Council working in partnership with Regan Development Corporation, has requested a $500,000

grant from the White Plains Affordable Housing Assistance Fund (AHAF) to facilitate

construction of a twelve (12) unit affordable housing development at 60 South Kensico Avenue.

The project will ultimately be owned by 60 S Kensico Housing Development Fund Company, Inc.

(HDFC) and 60 S Kensico LLC. The project was originally granted site plan approval by the

Planning Board on April 19, 2022.

The approved project will consist of three (3) studios and nine (9) one-bedroom apartments

available to households whose incomes are at or below 50% and 60% of the Westchester County

Area Median Income (AMI). The use of the city’s AHAF funds to support such construction of

affordable housing for moderate income households is consistent with the goals and objectives of

the city’s Affordable Housing Guidelines and most importantly will require that all twelve units

remain affordable in perpetuity, beyond the Westchester County Affordable Housing Model

Ordinance requirement of 50 years, via a declaration of restrictive covenant.

The Council will hear about the process for accepting as complete the Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the new Transit Development-2 District which includes the new standards for reviewing the rebuild of the Galleria Mall.