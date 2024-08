TONIGHT 7:30 PM EDT WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE AUGUST 30 REPORT ON FIOS CH 45, WP OPTIMUM CH 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 19

COVID WAVE SETS STAGE FOR 42,350 NEW CASES IN SEPTEMBER

STIFFED FREE LANCERS! NEW LAW IN EFFECT ON GOING AFTER DELINQUENT CLIENTS OWING YOU MONEY

HELP IS ON THE WAY. GOVERNOR PROTECTS  THOUSANDS FREE LANCERS WAITING TO GET PAID BY COMPANIES WAY LATE ON PAY. ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES SETS UP SITE FOR NON PAYMENT COMPLAINTS AT

AG.NY.GOV/FILE-COMPLAINT

SETS UP ENFORCEMENT OF FREE LANCE ISN’T FREE LAW. CORPORATIONS MUST PREPARE WRITTEN CONTRACTS. SWEEPING AWAY THE DEADBEATS. NO MORE EXCUSES

THE FIRST HARRIS INTERVIEW: WHAT’S WRONG WITH REPORTING INTERVIEWS DEBATE PRACTICES. CHANGE, CHALLENGE, THOUGHT NEEDED.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH SHERLITA AMLER ON REQUIRED VACCINATIONS AVAILABILITY, WHAT PARENTS NEED TO DO TO COMPLY WITH REQUIRED VACCINATIONS GUIDLINES. HOW YOU CAN GET SHOTS PAID FOR FREE. 

ON OPIOID OVERDOSE AND FENTANYL ENFORCEMENT IMPROVEMENTS

