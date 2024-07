Hits: 35

At Rock the Block you can indulge in delicious al fresco dining, groove to fantastic live tunes, engage in a friendly competition of ping pong or cornhole, forge new friendships, and create lasting memories! Best of all, attending this family-friendly dining extravaganza is FREE! For more information go the the White Plains BID website at https://wpbid.com/events/rock-the-block-2024/