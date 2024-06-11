JUNE 12 — YOUALL COME NOW YA’LL HEAR? HOEDOWN IN DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS COUNTRY–SWING YOUR PARTNER DO SI DO

Get ready to groove at Rock The Block’s highly anticipated second concert tomorrow!

On June 12th, we’re shutting down Mamaroneck Avenue between Maple Ave and E. Post Road to transform it into a wonderland of eats, beats, and fun! Picture this: a sea of picnic tables serving mouthwatering dishes from your favorite downtown spots, live music from stellar bands, and games galore (think corn hole, badminton, ping pong, and more!).

This second concert promises to be even more epic than the first! This month’s theme? COUNTRY!

Expect hay bales, line dancing, horseshoe tosses, and even fishing!

Leading the charge is our headliner, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers! Shook, an American country singer-songwriter, brings a unique blend of Country Punk and Country Rock to the stage, promising a performance you won’t forget. And don’t miss our opener, Andrew Weiss and Friends, masters of anthemic road rock, booming pop, and poetic Americana. Seriously, you don’t want to miss this!

Special thanks to our logistics partners the City of White Plains and Doug Panero Presents and our very valued sponsors: White Plains Hospital, Argent Ventures, Teremana Tequila, Cappelli Organization, SRG2 Partners LLC, Westchester County, ArtsWestchester, Etain, Lanline Communications, Partyline Tent Rentals, and Cambria and our community partner New York Power Authority, as well as our partnering restaurants: Brazen Fox, Cantina, Freebird, Hudson Grill, Lilly’s, Lazy Boy, Ron Blacks and Sundance Kitchen.

This project is made possible with funds from Arts Alive, a regrant program of ArtsWestchester with support from the Office of the Governor, the New York State Legislature, and the New York State Council on the Arts.

