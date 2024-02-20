CONGRESSMAN JAMAAL BOWMAN TOWNHALL WEDNESDAY ON DISTRICT 16 ISSUES

Dear Neighbor,

My town hall on student debt with special guest Senator Elizabeth Warren will be tomorrow Wednesday, February 21st at 6:30pm

. Join us for information about debt reduction and a conversation about the ongoing fight to get relief for more borrowers. To participate, call (833) 408-1991 at the time of the event or watch live at facebook.com/RepBowman. To listen in Spanish, call (833) 380-0698 at the time of the event.

If you need assistance from my office before then, you can reach us at the numbers below or at Bowman.casework@mail.house.gov . We look forward to hearing from you.