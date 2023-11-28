COUNTY BUDGET WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

Join me virtually for my Annual Westchester County Budget Meeting with Residents on Wednesday, November 29th at 7:30p.m.

There will be a short presentation on the broad points, and then residents of Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Rye, and sections of Harrison will have up to three minutes to speak to what they would like to see funded or prioritized.

Register Here: https://bit.ly/BudgetwithLegParker

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Hope to see you there!

Sincerely,