7:20 20 A.M. WESTCHESTER COUNTY EMERGENCY REPORT FROM BENJAMIN BOYKIN

Dear Neighbors and Friends, I know that we have received a lot of flash flood warnings lately, but today we’re hearing reports of multiple road closures throughout the County. Please avoid any unnecessary travel and if you must travel, please check with your local municipalities to avoid those roadways that are flooded or closed. Governor Hochul has declared a State of Emergency in the Hudson Valley. With this in mind, we thought it prudent to circulate resources regarding flooding which may be of assistance to our Westchester residents: Information on what to do regarding flooding: Before: https://planning.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/Flooding/BeforeFlooding.pdf

During: https://planning.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/Flooding/DuringFlood.pdf

After: https://planning.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/Flooding/AfterFlood.pdf Flood safety tips for residents: If possible, stay home and avoid travel.

Keep alert for signs of heavy rain (thunder and lightning), both where you are and upstream. Watch for rising water levels.

Know where high ground is and get there quickly if you see or hear rapidly rising water.

Be especially cautious at night. It’s harder to recognize the danger then.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water which may be more than knee-deep. If you have doubts, don’t cross.

Do not try to drive through flooded areas.

If your vehicle stalls in a flooded area, abandon it and seek higher ground immediately.

During threatening weather listen to commercial radio or TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for Watch and Warning Bulletins. Transportation Updates: Metro North has suspended some service on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Line. There is no Hudson, Harlem, or New Haven service in either direction between Manhattan and The Bronx because of flooding caused by today’s storm. Northbound Hudson Line service will originate at Yankees-E-153 St.

Northbound Harlem Line service will originate at Wakefield.

Eastbound New Haven Line service will originate at Williams Bridge. BeeLine Bus Service is as follows: Due to flooded roadways, the following routes are experiencing delays: Routes 5, 7, 13, 30, 42, 45, 55, 60, and 61. If you must travel, please allow extra time. For service alerts and bus schedules visit www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus or call the Information Center at (914)-813-7777, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and on weekends from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Stay safe!