7:20 20 A.M. WESTCHESTER COUNTY EMERGENCY REPORT FROM BENJAMIN BOYKIN

|Dear Neighbors and Friends,
I know that we have received a lot of flash flood warnings lately, but today we’re hearing reports of multiple road closures throughout the County. Please avoid any unnecessary travel and if you must travel, please check with your local municipalities to avoid those roadways that are flooded or closed.
Governor Hochul has declared a State of Emergency in the Hudson Valley. With this in mind, we thought it prudent to circulate resources regarding flooding which may be of assistance to our Westchester residents:
Information on what to do regarding flooding:
Flood safety tips for residents:
Transportation Updates:
Metro North has suspended some service on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Line. There is no Hudson, Harlem, or New Haven service in either direction between Manhattan and The Bronx because of flooding caused by today’s storm.
BeeLine Bus Service is as follows:
If you must travel, please allow extra time. For service alerts and bus schedules visit www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus or call the Information Center at (914)-813-7777, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and on weekends from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Stay safe!