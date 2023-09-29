WESTCHESTER, ROCKLAND DUTCHESS THRUWAY ROAD CONDITIONS AS OF 11 P.M. FRIDAY NIGHT

Hits: 13
CLOSURES
Westchester County:
- Hutchinson River Parkway at Exit 9A/B New Rochelle
- Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 8 – Cross County Parkway and Bronx-Westchester County Line, New Rochelle
- Taconic State Parkway, between Stevens Ave and Cleveland St, Mount Pleasant
- Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 4 – Cross County Parkway and start of Saw Mill River Parkway Bronx-Westchester County Line, Yonkers
- Saw Mill River Parkway Northbound, ramp from Exit 4A – Rumsey Rd, Yonkers, entrance ramp closed
- Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 16 – Lawrence St and Exit 13 – Farragut Avenue, Greenburgh, Saw Mill River Parkway between I-287 Ramp and Exit 20 – I-87, Greenburgh
- Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 23 – Old Saw Mill Road; CR 303 and Exit 26 – Taconic State Parkway, Greenburgh
- Saw Mill River Parkway ramps to Exit 27 – Marble Avenue, Mount Pleasant
- Saw Mill River Parkway Southbound, at Exit 33 – Readers Digest Road, Mount Kisco, exit ramp closed
- Bronx River Parkway, between City of Yonkers; City of New York Line and Exit – Sprain Brook Parkway, Yonkers
- Bronx River Parkway between Exit – Sprain Brook Parkway and Exit 22 – NY 119 – Tarrytown Road; NY 100 -Central Avenue, Yonkers
- Sprain Brook State Parkway between start of parkway and Exit – NY 100, Eastchester
- Sprain Brook State Parkway between Exit – Grasslands Road; NY 100C and Bradhurst Avenue, Greenburgh
- Cross County Parkway Eastbound, ramp to Exit 9 – Hutchinson River Parkway, Mount Vernon
- Cross County Parkway ramps to Exit 6; Bronx River Parkway S/B, Mount Vernon
- NY 9A at Old Country Rd, Greenburgh
- NY 9A south of West Main Street; NY 119; East Main Street, Greenburgh
- NY 9A at Ryder Rd, Ossining,
- NY 117 at Old House Lane, New Castle
- NY 35 east of Mark Meade Road, Lewisboro
Dutchess County:
- NY 343 Altamonte Road and Club Drive, Washington, all lanes closed – tree down
Rockland County:
- NY 306 at Edison Court, Ramapo
- US 9W between Broadway and Station Ln, Orangetown
- NY 59 ramp to/from Bobby Lane, Clarkstown, exit ramp closed
Monitor 511 for the latest road conditions in your area.
Thruway Authority
Thruway Authority staff is actively responding to flooding and weather-related conditions and assisting neighboring communities impacted by flooding with ramp closures along the New England Thruway (I-95), I-87 and I-287 corridors in Westchester County. The Thruway Authority’s New York Division is fully staffed and will remain engaged in storm response for the duration of the event.