WESTCHESTER, ROCKLAND DUTCHESS THRUWAY ROAD CONDITIONS AS OF 11 P.M. FRIDAY NIGHT

CLOSURES

Westchester County:

Hutchinson River Parkway at Exit 9A/B New Rochelle

Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 8 – Cross County Parkway and Bronx-Westchester County Line, New Rochelle

Taconic State Parkway, between Stevens Ave and Cleveland St, Mount Pleasant

Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 4 – Cross County Parkway and start of Saw Mill River Parkway Bronx-Westchester County Line, Yonkers

Saw Mill River Parkway Northbound, ramp from Exit 4A – Rumsey Rd, Yonkers, entrance ramp closed

Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 16 – Lawrence St and Exit 13 – Farragut Avenue, Greenburgh, Saw Mill River Parkway between I-287 Ramp and Exit 20 – I-87, Greenburgh

Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 23 – Old Saw Mill Road; CR 303 and Exit 26 – Taconic State Parkway, Greenburgh

Saw Mill River Parkway ramps to Exit 27 – Marble Avenue, Mount Pleasant

Saw Mill River Parkway Southbound, at Exit 33 – Readers Digest Road, Mount Kisco , exit ramp closed

Bronx River Parkway, between City of Yonkers; City of New York Line and Exit – Sprain Brook Parkway, Yonkers

Bronx River Parkway between Exit – Sprain Brook Parkway and Exit 22 – NY 119 – Tarrytown Road; NY 100 -Central Avenue, Yonkers

Sprain Brook State Parkway between start of parkway and Exit – NY 100, Eastchester

Sprain Brook State Parkway between Exit – Grasslands Road; NY 100C and Bradhurst Avenue, Greenburgh

Cross County Parkway Eastbound, ramp to Exit 9 – Hutchinson River Parkway, Mount Vernon

Cross County Parkway ramps to Exit 6; Bronx River Parkway S/B, Mount Vernon

NY 9A at Old Country Rd, Greenburgh

NY 9A south of West Main Street; NY 119; East Main Street, Greenburgh

NY 9A at Ryder Rd, Ossining,

NY 117 at Old House Lane, New Castle

NY 35 east of Mark Meade Road, Lewisboro

Dutchess County:

NY 343 Altamonte Road and Club Drive, Washington, all lanes closed – tree down

Rockland County:

NY 306 at Edison Court, Ramapo

US 9W between Broadway and Station Ln, Orangetown

NY 59 ramp to/from Bobby Lane, Clarkstown, exit ramp closed

Monitor 511 for the latest road conditions in your area.

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff is actively responding to flooding and weather-related conditions and assisting neighboring communities impacted by flooding with ramp closures along the New England Thruway (I-95), I-87 and I-287 corridors in Westchester County. The Thruway Authority’s New York Division is fully staffed and will remain engaged in storm response for the duration of the event.