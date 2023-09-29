STATE OF NEW YORK AFTER RECORD RAIN 7 INCHES OF RAIN IN NYC. ROAD CONDITIONS AS OF 6:30 PM

Hits: 20

GOVERNOR HOCHUL UPDATES NEW YORKERS AS SIGNIFICANT FLOODING IMPACTS EVENING COMMUTE IN DOWNSTATE REGION

More Than Seven Inches of Rain Fell in Brooklyn over Past 24 Hours, More than Six Inches of Rain Reported in Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx; Parts of NYC Facing Additional Two to Four Inches of Rain this Evening by 7 P.M.

Metro-North Restores Limited Service from Grand Central on Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines; Harlem Line Service Between Grand Central and Fleetwood



Governor Hochul Declared State of Emergency on Friday Morning; All Non-Emergency New York State Employees in New York City and Westchester Sent Home Early

Flash Flood Warnings in Effect for Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester Counties; Rest of Downstate Region Under Flood Advisory Through this Evening

New Yorkers Urged to Use Caution and Limit Unnecessary Travel Until Flood Warnings Are Lifted; Avoid Walking or Driving Through Floodwaters

Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to exercise extreme caution if traveling this afternoon and evening, given more rain is on the way for the New York City area, following a widespread six to seven inches of rain since last night across the city.

Parts of New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley remain under a Flash Flood Warning, which indicates an imminent threat of fast-moving water that can make travel dangerous and threaten life and safety.

“Today Mother Nature has shown us unprecedented rainfall in a matter of just 24 hours, with more than seven inches of rain in parts of Brooklyn and six inches of rain for other parts of New York City,” Governor Hochul said. “Our focus now is ensuring everyone gets home safe tonight and uses extreme caution when commuting this evening, as more rain is on the way.”

Governor Hochul and MTA CEO Janno Lieber announced this afternoon that Metro-North Railroad will be able to restore limited service from Grand Central Terminal on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines. Harlem Line service will operate between Grand Central and Fleetwood. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to take all necessary precautions on their commute home this evening.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “I want to thank all the MTA employees who showed up today and will be working throughout the weekend to get us through the storm. They’ve unfortunately been getting a lot of practice for these situations in recent years, and they are rising to the occasion as always.”

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for most of the New York City, Long Island and Hudson Valley regions. Flash Flood Warnings are being issued as conditions change. Coastal Flood Advisories are also in effect.

For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for NY Alert, the State’s free emergency alert system, at alert.ny.gov. County-by-county emergency information can be pushed by text or email.

State Agency Response

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services activated the State Emergency Operations Center to actively monitor storm conditions in real-time and support local governments’ requests for assistance. The State Office of Fire Prevention and Control has also activated its Fire Operations Center. Two flood rescue teams are operating in impacted areas of Westchester County to assist with flood emergency response.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Metropolitan Transportation Authority crews are in the system pumping water from the track area to restore safe, reliable service on subways, Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road.

Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates if they must travel, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA’s apps: MYmta and TrainTime.

Port Authority

The Port Authority is monitoring weather conditions. Speed restrictions may be in effect at the bridges, as well as along roadways to and from the crossings. Passengers through the Port Authority’s facilities are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays and cancelations.

For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA alerts or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

New York State Department of Transportation

State Department of Transportation forces will continue to work 24/7 in affected areas until the storm has concluded, flooding has subsided, and the roads are safe for passage. Bridge inspection teams are currently on standby to assess any damaged roads or bridges in the wake of the storm.

NYSDOT is reporting the following highway closures as of 3:45 p.m. Friday:

Nassau County:

Southern State Parkway westbound at Exit 13 (Central Avenue), Town of Hempstead – Full closure

Southern State Parkway eastbound at Exit 13 – Three of four lanes closed

Southern State Parkway westbound at Exit 20 Baldwin Road. Two lanes closed.

Hempstead Turnpike (State Route 24) both directions between Plainfield Avenue and Holland Avenue, Town of Hempstead – closed

Hillside Avenue (State Route 25B) at Herricks Road, Town of North Hempstead – right lane closed in both directions

Northern State Parkway eastbound at Meadowbrook State Parkway (Exit 31A), Town of North Hempstead – left lane closed

Northern State Parkway – Exit 34 both directions at Brush Hollow Road

Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) westbound at Morris Avenue, Village of Rockville Centre – right lane closed

Traffic signal crews have also been dispatched to make various repairs ahead of the evening rush hour.

Department of Public Service

More than 2,600 customers in the downstate region are currently without power due to heavy rain. Damage assessment, repair and restoration crews from the utility companies are working to minimize and repair any impacts to energy sector infrastructure, and the Department of Public Service is in direct contact with utility operations leadership and tracking utility response and restoration efforts.

New York’s utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this event. Agency staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police from Niagara Falls State Park are deploying a swift water rescue team to the region. Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

New York State Police

State Police deployed additional personnel and is focusing efforts on affected areas including highways and other flood prone areas. State Police deployed a flood rescue team equipped with an airboat and rigid inflatable boat in Westchester County, with additional teams preparing for deployment. State Police is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with its agency partners. All State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles and Utility Task Vehicles, are staged and ready for immediate response.

Flash Flooding Safety Tips

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

For more information on personal preparedness and how to stay safe during severe weather, visit: https://www.dhses.ny.gov/safety-and-prevention.