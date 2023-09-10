White Plains Remembrance of September 11. Monday 8:30 A.M.

Hits: 22

CITY OF WHITE PLAINS TO HOLD

REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY on SEPTEMBER 11

The City of White Plains will host its annual September 11th Remembrance Ceremony on

Monday, September 11at 8:30 a.m. at Liberty Park, Lake Street, the site of the city’s permanent 9/11 Memorial.

This ceremony will include messages from Mayor Tom Roach and White Plains Public Safety

Commissioner David Chong, a wreath laying and placement of flower bouquets by members of

the White Plains Common Council, and a moment of silence to reflect on this historic day in

history.

Residents are invited to join us for this special ceremony.

Rain location: Ebersole Ice Rink at Delfino Park on Lake Street. Check city website,

cityofwhiteplains.com, for location changes. This event is accessible to all. Please reach out to

the Recreation Department at 914. 422.1336 if you have questions regarding accessibility.