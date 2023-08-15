GREENBURGH INTERNS TELL WHAT THEY HAVE FOUND AT ARDSLEY ACRES MOTEL MIGRANTS’ FACILITY

Hits: 40

46 Greenburgh summer interns will be holding a press conference at Macy Park in Ardsley at 2:15 PM. They will be speaking about their efforts to help asylum seekers who are currently living at the Ardsley Acres Motel.

Also, expected to be present at the press conference are United States Congressman Jamaal Bowman who met with the interns twice this summer to discuss the migrant situation,Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian and Katherine Wolf of St Barnabas Church who have been providing help to the migrants this summer.

The summer internship program, now in its 15th year, is coordinated by Greenburgh Town Clerk Judith Beville and Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner who will also be at the press conference.

Some of the interns are also volunteering their time teaching the asylum seekers English and helping with food drives and legislative initiatives. The interns are middle school, high school and college students–most from Greenburgh and its villages.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor