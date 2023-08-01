WHITE PLAINS NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TONIGHT 6 PM AT THE PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

Hits: 5

National Night Out is tonight in front of the White Plains Public Safety Building.

It has been one of the most successful police and community building blocks for mutual respect and understanding.

Confidence and respect for the police in White Plains New York USA has grown exponentially since the participation of citizens and police officers in this national program, a block party to meet and get to know what police departments and firefighters do.

Citizens get to meet officers, ask questions and discover the special kind of personalities who become White Plains Police Officers.

On the other hand, the police officers get to interact with citizens, young people in a cordial and social atmosphere that is non-confrontational in which police are not involved in handling an emergency or life-threatening situation such as an accident, an illness or whatever. Fear of White Plains Police officers is not a problem in White Plains as a result. Crimes are solved quickly in this city because neighborhoods and residents trust the police and consider policemen and women and firefighters are here to help, not hurt.

Citizens get to understand what fire and police do, how they handle situations, and gain an understanding that police as a former police commissioner once told me, “A person becomes a police officer because they want to help.”

Come on down!

National Night Out is tonight at 6.

—John Bailey