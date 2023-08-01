CITY DEDICATES VETERANS MEMORIAL GARDEN WEDNESDAY AT 10 A.M.

Hits: 20

The USS MAINE, 1898,, was sunk in Havana Harbor in 1898 by an unexplained explosion, while at anchor. 260 officers and men were killed

The deck gun from the USS MAINE, donated to the City of White Plains in 1915 by the White Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution together a plaque highlighting the gun signficance will be on permanent display at the new Veterans Memorial Garden ribbon-cutting Wednesday at 10 A.M.

The iconic gun is surrounded by markers identifying each branch of the military, plantings and benches for quiet contemplation to remember the heroic men and women who risked and gave their lives to protect Americans’ freedom.

The memorial was funded by Senator Shelley Mayer with state funds.