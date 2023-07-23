Robery Suspect Escapes Police Custody Currently at Large in Yonkers Area

Hits: 15

WESTCHESTER COUNTY STATEMENT ON GERALDO ROJAS

CALL 911 IN CONFIDENCE IF YOU HAVE SEEN MR. ROJAS OR KNOW WHERE HE WAS LAST SEEN

MUG SHOT COMING

“Early Sunday morning, the Westchester County Department of Correction assumed responsibility for a prisoner detail from the Yonkers Police Department at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, as per their customary practice. The prisoner, Geraldo Rojas, had been arrested for Robbery 1, 2 and 3. While in their custody, Rojas was able to escape.

“Currently, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with Yonkers Police and DOC, is actively engaged in efforts to apprehend Rojas. The immediate priority is to locate and secure the individual whose last known address was in Yonkers.

“A thorough review of the incident is already underway to understand the circumstances that led to the escape. At this time, the involved officers have been suspended from duty, and will also face internal disciplinary charges.

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”