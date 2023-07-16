MORE RAIN AND FLOODING AHEAD TODAY IN ORANGE COUNTY, NY STATE WARNS

Hits: 17

GOVERNOR HOCHUL WARNS NEW YORKERS OF POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL FLOODING IN PREVIOUSLY IMPACTED AREAS AS MORE RAINFALL EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Two to Three Inches of Rain Expected in Parts of Mid-Hudson and Capital Region, with Locally Higher Totals of Up to Five Inches, Could Cause Additional Flash Flooding in Already Devastated Areas

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Pre-Staging Equipment, Flood Rescue Team, Sandbags and Water Pumps to Orange County

State Agencies Monitoring Weather Conditions and Ready to Deploy Additional Assets, if Necessary

Governor Urges New Yorkers to Monitor Weather Conditions and Develop a Plan in Event of Flooding

Governor Kathy Hochul Saturday evening cautioned New Yorkers as showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue through the weekend and into next week.

An additional two to three inches of rainfall is in the forecast for parts of the Mid-Hudson and Capital Region, where grounds are already saturated, and river and stream levels are still running high from storms earlier this week.

Locally higher rainfall amounts of up to five inches are possible. Heavy downpours from storms this weekend could cause flash flooding in previously impacted locations. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to monitor their local forecast for the latest weather conditions and to sign up for emergency alerts.

“Communities across New York were devastated by heavy rains and flooding over the last week, and we’re continuing to stay vigilant for more weather impacts this weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “My team is closely monitoring the forecast and we stand ready to assist our local government partners in the event of additional flash flooding.”

State agencies are in constant communication with local government partners throughout the state and are prepared to respond to any additional requests for assistance.

Already, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) has pre-deployed a high-axle response vehicle and a swift water rescue team to its stockpile near Orange County for rapid response. DHSES is also providing sandbags and water pumps to mitigate flood impacts in already devastated areas.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Several inches of additional rain is expected in regions still recovering from last week’s floods. Our team is closely monitoring the forecast today and tomorrow and prepared to deploy additional assets as needed throughout the state.”

The entire eastern part of the state is currently under a Flood Watch, through this evening, including the North Country, Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions. For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for NY Alert, the State’s free emergency alert system, at alert.ny.gov. County-by-county emergency information can be pushed by text or email.

Additional State Agency Preparations

Department of Transportation

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on Twitter, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this event. Agency staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police are prepared to deploy additional Troopers, as needed, to affected areas. All State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles and Utility Task Vehicles, are staged and ready for immediate response. All Troop emergency power and communications equipment has been tested.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and weather forecasts, and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure likely to be impacted by severe weather. All available assets, including swift water rescue teams, are positioned to assist with any emergency response.

With the potential for heavy rains, hikers in the Adirondacks are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information for the Adirondacks, particularly in the wake of recent flooding.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Disaster Supplies

Have disaster supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Lightning

Follow the 30-30 rule: If the time between when you see a flash of lightning and hear thunder is 30 seconds or less, the lightning is close enough to hit you. Seek shelter immediately. After the last flash of lightning, wait 30 minutes before leaving your shelter.

Lightning hits the tallest object. If you are above a tree line, quickly get below it and crouch down if you are in an exposed area.

If you can’t get to a shelter, stay away from trees. If there is no shelter, crouch in the open, keeping twice as far away from a tree as it is tall.

Tornado

If outdoors and a Tornado Warning is issued, seek shelter immediately. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

If at home or in a small building, go to the basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of the building. Stay away from windows. Closets, bathrooms, and other interior rooms offer the best protection. Get under something sturdy or cover yourself with a mattress.

If in a school, hospital, or shopping center, go to a pre-designated shelter area. Stay away from large open areas and windows. Do not go outside to your car.

If in a high-rise building, go to an interior small room or hallway on the lowest floor possible. Do not use elevators – use stairs instead.

For more information on personal preparedness and how to stay safe during severe weather, visit: https://www.dhses.gov/safety.