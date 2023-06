TODAY 12 TO 4 AT PURDY HOUSE WHITE PLAINS HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS “NATIVE AMERICANS IN THE COLONIAL MILITIAS AND WARS 1750-1780

Hits: 3

AT PURDY HOUSE THIS SATURDAY NOON TO 4 PM

CELEBRATING NEW YORK STATE’S PATH THROUGH HISTORY WEEKEND, THE WHITE PLAINS HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOSTS A SPECIAL EVENT AT THE JACOB PURDY HOUSE NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE, SAT. JUNE 17, 2003 FROM NOON TO 4 PM – “NATIVE AMERICANS IN THE COLONIAL MILITIAS AND WARS, 1750-1780” – FEATURING REENACTOR/SPEAKER DREW SHUPTAR-RAYVIS.

CHILDREN OF ALL AGES WILL DISCOVER THE EXTENT OF NATIVE AMERICAN ROLES IN THE MILITARY AND MILITIA DURING THE COLONIAL WARS OF THE 18TH CENTURY FROM NATIVE AMERICAN, DREW SHUPTAR-RAYVIS, AND VISIT WITH COLONIAL RE-ENACTORS. ALSO, GUIDED TOURS WILL BE OFFERED OF HISTORIC PURDY HOUSE, A NATIONAL, STATE AND LOCAL HISTORIC EGEORGE WASHINGTON AS HIS MILITARY HEADQUARTERS DURING THE 1776 BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS.

BRING THE CHILDREN AND LET THEM EXPERIENCE OUR COLONIAL HISTORY. COME SEE THIS NEWLY RE-FURNISHED 300 YEAR OLD HOME. FREE. COME JOIN THE FUN! LIMITED ON SITE PARKING. NO PUBLIC BATHROOMS.