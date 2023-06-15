TONIGHT AT 6 FROM NEW YORK CITY : CROSSING THE RAINBOWLINE THE POLITICAL POLARIZATION OF HIGHER EDUCATION ON ZOOM

Exciting panelists include:

Sandra Perez, Executive Director, NYC Pride

Kellie Parkin, Executive Director, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce New York (nglccNY)

Tardis Johnson, Acting VP for Enrollment Management and Student Success & Associate Dean of Student Academic Support, FIT

Marion Terenzio, President, SUNY Cobleskill

Crossing the Rainbow Line: The Political Polarization of Higher Education



As the debate over the value of a college degree intensifies, we find the nation divided into familiar camps: red and blue.

This battle of narratives has evolved into a punditry around whether higher education can remain a bastion of free speech and progressive thought leadership or if it will fall to growing opposition against “woke” culture.

The fallout is an attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, including those meant to support the LGBTQ+ community.

How can public colleges and universities protect their founding principles while avoiding political crosshairs?