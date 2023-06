THIRD COMPREHENSIVE PLAN WORKSHOP TONIGHT AT LIBRARY.

Hits: 8

WPCNR DOWNTOWN. BY JOHN BAILEY. jUNE 12, 2023:

THE CITY IS GIVING YOU YOUR CHANCE TO CATCH UP ON WHAT’S BEEN DOING AND DECIDING IN THE FIRST 2 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN WORK SHOPS.

TONIGHT IS YOUR CHANCE TO CATCH UP ON THE SUGGESTIONS ADOPTED BY THE FIRM PUTTING TOGETHER A CENSENSUS OF WHAT CITIZENS OF WHITE PLAINS WANT.

IS IT WHAT YOU WANT? WILL YOU BE SURPRISED? WHEN THE COMMITTEE THAT DECIDES ON THE SPECIFICS OF THE PLAN DECIDES? WILL YOU BE SURPRISED WHAT THE COMMON COUNCIL DECIDES ON WHAT THE 2023 OR 2024 ONEWHITEPLAINS WILL BE?

MONDAY IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO GET UP TO DATE ON WHAT YOUR FELLOW CITIZENS ARE THINKING.

BE THERE AND GIVE IT A CRITICAL LISTEN TO—IT’S YOUR CITY AND MINE. EVEN I’M GOING.

It’s at White Plains Public Library. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. The action starts at 7.