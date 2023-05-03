LWVW DEMAND “TENTING” OF INDIAN POINT DOMES DEMOLITION, CONDEMN DUMP OF “HOT WASTEWATER” INTO THE HUDSON. RALLY SATURDAY AT CORTLANDT WATERFRONT PARK

CALL TO ACTION!
May 6 / 2:00pm
Cortlandt Waterfront Park
SAVE THE RIVER RALLY
(details below)
The League of Women Voters of Westchester and the county local leagues support the community regarding the critical issues we are facing regarding the safe decommissioning of the Indian Point Nuclear Facility.
The Save the River rally will include several United States Congress members, the County Executive, and several State Senators and Assembly members. There will also be live music and a very large flotilla which promises to be a beautiful sight on the Hudson.
Bring your posters and rally with us!
LWVW STATEMENT: INDIAN POINT DECOMMISSIONING

The League of Women Voters of Westchester, and all eight local leagues in the county, welcome this
opportunity to comment on the decommissioning of the Indian Point Nuclear Facility.
We value the wellbeing of our residents and the environment and are concerned about the impact the
dumping of radioactive wastewater will have on the quality of the Hudson River, the ecosystem, the
health of our residents, and the adverse effects on local economies.

Tonight, we share four concerns.

1. Since the closing of Indian Point in 2021, the spent fuel pool wastewater remaining on the site
contains radioactive contaminants, including tritium. We know that studies prove that exposure to
tritium is linked to cancer, genetic defects, and other adverse health effects, that could be
cumulative. Holtec International and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission may deem certain
levels of exposure as safe, but we remain skeptical. With the facts as we know them, it would be
reckless and irresponsible to continue to dump toxic and radioactive substances into the Hudson
River.

2. Second, the League likens this situation to that of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade
Center. Millions of people lived in the area, worked as first responders and on disaster recovery, or
were corporate employees inhaling air particles and smoke fumes daily. While agencies and
corporations deemed the air quality to be safe, it is evident 5, 10, 20 years later that people are still
being diagnosed with cancers of all types and respiratory diseases, resulting in many deaths.

The League is concerned with the demolition of the reactor towers without tenting. Like the
destruction of the twin towers, all matter and particles will billow into the air, with no reliable
evidence that these clouds of particles are safe for people to inhale. This action is not worth the risk
of exposure to known cancer causing contaminants to our community.

3. A third concern we have is the impact these negligent actions will have on local economies and
County economic development. Will corporations want to expand into Westchester? Will people
want to live in Westchester? Will tourism grow in Westchester? We think not.

4. And finally, New York State voters approved the Environmental Bond Act in November 2022 – the
largest environmental bond act in state history at $4.2 billion. This measure supports environmental
improvements that preserve, enhance, and restore New York’s natural resources investing in clean
water to drink, clean air to breathe, and environmental justice. Will this $4.2 billion be needed to
clean up the Hudson River and communities all along a contaminated river instead of the original
intent?

There are alternative solutions to these critical issues which we request Holtec to implement. Holtec
must consider putting aside corporate profit, and take the moral high road to protect humanity and the
environment.

The League of Women Voters of Westchester urges you, as a Board, Governor Kathy Hochul, and the
NRC to do everything in your power to prevent Holtec International from discharging approximately one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River and for tenting the reactor towers at demolition.

Respectfully submitted,
Kathy Meany
Kathy Meany, President
League of Women Voters of Westchester County
and
League of Women Voters of Larchmont/Mamaroneck
League of Women Voters of New Castle
League of Women Voters of New Rochelle
League of Women Voters of Northeast Westchester
League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns
League of Women Voters of Rye/Rye Brook/Port Chester
League of Women Voters of Scarsdale
League of Women Voters of White Plains

