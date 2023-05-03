LWVW DEMAND “TENTING” OF INDIAN POINT DOMES DEMOLITION, CONDEMN DUMP OF “HOT WASTEWATER” INTO THE HUDSON. RALLY SATURDAY AT CORTLANDT WATERFRONT PARK

SAVE THE RIVER RALLY

(details below)

The League of Women Voters of Westchester and the county local leagues support the community regarding the critical issues we are facing regarding the safe decommissioning of the Indian Point Nuclear Facility.

The Save the River rally will include several United States Congress members, the County Executive, and several State Senators and Assembly members. There will also be live music and a very large flotilla which promises to be a beautiful sight on the Hudson.

Bring your posters and rally with us!