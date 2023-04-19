SHIMSKY OF THE 92ND RALLIES WESTCHESTER AGAINST DECOMMISIONING COMPANY, HOLTEC “HOT WATER DUMP” INTO THE HUDSON

Make a Plan for Earth Day 2023 Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22, and Assembly District 92 will be bustling with activities and actions for residents of all ages and abilities. Whether pitching in on a local cleanup event or attending a virtual class or performance, I hope you will find a way to help make our world cleaner and greener! We Need a Safer Option for the Hudson River

Calling on Holtec to forego dumping radioactive water into the Hudson River, at Croton Point Park On Friday, (April 17) I joined State, County, and municipal colleagues in calling on Holtec International to develop an alternative to discharging large quantities of radioactive water into the Hudson River, as part of the decommissioning of the Indian Point nuclear plant. In recognition of the growing outcry from our elected officials and residents, Holtec has put its plan on hold for now, but we must continue to push for a safer option for our beloved river and the communities along it. You can add your own views at the Decommissioning Oversight Board’s virtual public statement hearing scheduled for 6–9 PM on Tuesday, April 25. Any person wishing to provide a public statement on the record must pre-register to do so by 12 PM on Monday, April 24. Visit the Department of Public Service website here to register.