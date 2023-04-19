REDLINING NEIGHBORHOODS RESTRICTIVE LENDING WORSE THAN EVER IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY. HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION TELLS ALL MONDAY APRIL 24 6 T0 7:30 AT COUNTY CENTER

55 years after its passage, the Fair Housing Act is more relevant than ever. Consider these three points – the homeownership gap between Black families and White families is greater today than in the Jim Crow era.

A groundbreaking study showed real estate agents continuing to steer prospective homeowners to and away from neighborhoods based on race. And earlier this year, the Department of Justice obtained its largest settlement ever in a redlining discrimination case regarding lending practices.

Join the Westchester County Human Rights Commission on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Westchester County Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as three experts will discuss the history of housing discrimination, where we are now, and how we can finally realize the dream of fair housing.

Registration is requested. You can register at www.tinyurl.com/2023FairHousing or by calling our office at (914) 995-9500 or by emailing us at HumanRights@WestchesterGov.com. An ASL interpreter will be present at the program.

en Español

55 años después de su aprobación, la Ley de Vivienda Justa es más relevante que nunca. Considere estos tres puntos: la brecha de propiedad de vivienda entre las familias Negras y las familias Blancas es mayor hoy que en la era de Jim Crow. Un estudio innovador mostró que los agentes de bienes raíces continúan guiando a los posibles propietarios hacia y desde los vecindarios en función de la raza. Y a principios de este año, el Departamento de Justicia obtuvo su acuerdo más grande en un caso de discriminación relacionado con las prácticas crediticias.

Acompañe la Comisión de Derechos Humanos del Condado de Westchester el lunes, 24 de abril de 2023 en el Centro del Condado de Westchester de 6:00 p.m. a 7:30 p.m. mientras tres expertos discutirán la historia de la discriminación en la vivienda, dónde estamos ahora y cómo podemos finalmente realizar el sueño de una vivienda justa.

Se requerí registro. Puede registrarse en www.tinyurl.com/2023FairHousing o llamando a nuestra oficina al (914) 995-9500 o enviándonos un correo electrónico a HumanRights@WestchesterGov.com. Un intérprete de Lenguaje de Señas Americano (ASL) estará presente en el programa.