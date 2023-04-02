COUNCIL EXPECTED TO APPROVE 250 FOOT SETBACK BETWEEN RESIDENCES AND CELLTOWERS IN NEW TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORDINANCE MONDAY NIGHT

Hits: 22

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. April 2, 2023:

Dear Petitioners:

The long-awaited hour is here. This coming Monday at the April White Plains Common Council meeting, new legislation will be on the agenda to help protect residents from the adverse impacts of “small wireless facilities” (mini-cell towers) that the telecoms are installing up and down neighborhood streets.

Once it’s on the agenda, as it is now, it is destined to be passed.

Please join us in person to witness the official enactment of this breakthrough legislation, the result of 3-1/2 years of non-stop advocacy by a team of White Plains residents. I would have notified you sooner if council members hadn’t been drafting and fine-tuning the new provisions right up to the last minute.

The provisions include a 250-foot setback from homes in residential districts — and is therefore expected to keep small wireless facilities out of most non-commercial neighborhoods. In mixed commercial-residential districts, 25-foot setbacks between poles and buildings will be required.

When you join us on Monday evening, be prepared to stay until 8 pm to witness the Common Council passage of the protective telecom ordinance.