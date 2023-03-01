HOMEOWNERS! HEATING OIL CO$T$ HURTING YOU BIG TIME? TONIGHT! LEARN HOW TO SAVE FUEL COSTS WITH HEAT PUMPS AT PLEASANTVILLE MOUNT PLEASANT LIBRARY 6:00 PM EST –WITH STATE-SPONSORED INCENTIVES

Learn about energy-saving heat pumps, and how to tap into incentives and rebates for home energy efficiency upgrades. The information provided should be of use to all New Yorkers who are interested in reducing their carbon footprints, and their home heating and cooling bills. Thank you to the organizers—the Mount Pleasant Conservation Advisory Council, Pleasantville Climate Smart Communities Task Force, and Sustainable Westchester—and to the Mount Pleasant Public Library for hosting.Saving the Planet, One Back Yard at a Time

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

6:00–8:00 PM

at the Mount Pleasant Public Library

350 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY 10570