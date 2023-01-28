WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE JOINS ADVOCATES, LAW ENFORCEMENT TO HOST VIRTUAL PANEL ON KEEPING MINORS SAFE FROM ONLINE PREDATORS AND SEX TRAFFICKERS TUESDAY, JAN 31 6 PM VIRTUAL EVENT.

Hits: 0

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney. January 28, 2023:

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is joining My Sisters’ Place and the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Southern District of New York) to host a virtual panel Tuesday, January 31 at 6 p.m. on the dangers of online predators and sex traffickers who target and groom minors.

The webinar will be open to the public, and feature state and federal prosecutors, human trafficking victim advocates and law enforcement speaking on common warning signs, intervention as well as safety and prevention strategies for parents.

District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah commented:

“Every day young people face dangers through their use of the internet and social media platforms. Though not new, these online threats of sex trafficking and sextortion are rampant and pervasive. Partnering with advocates and law enforcement, we are doing our part to educate and empower parents to help protect their families.”

The virtual panel will provide live Spanish interpretation and feature panelists with extensive backgrounds and experience in human and sex trafficking cases and online child sexual exploitation:

The public can register for the panel at bit.ly/htsafety.