COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS UP IN THREE WEEKS OF JANUARY

IN 9 WESTCHESTER HOSPITALS LAST 7 DAYS. 38% OF REPORTED ADMISSIONS POSITIVE FOR COVID AFTER ADMISSION. CONSISTENT FIRST 3 WEEKS OF JANUARY

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Data from New York State Hospitalizations Tracker. & NY COVID TRACKER . Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. January 26, 2023:

Hospitalizations for treatment of covid reached 391 persons in the 7 days from January 17 to January 23. In Westchester.

My findings are based on the numbers of persons admitted to 9 key hospitals in Westchester the last 7 days in the county. WPCNR has observed that 38% of persons coming to these hospitals for treatment are testing positive for covid after being officially admitted.

9 COUNTY HOSPITALS REPORTED 471 PATIENTS HAD COVID AFTER PATIENTS ADMITTED IN 1 WEEK

White Plains Hospital Center Jan. 17 to 23: 100 Covid Positves in 188 Patients Admitted.(53%)

Westchester Medical Center ( Jan 17th-24) 54 Covid Positives Found in 336 Patients admitted. (24%)

New Rochelle (Sound Shore): 47 Covid Positives Found in 102 Patients admitted.(46%)

Hudson Valley Hospital: 51 Covid Positives Found in 82 Patients Admitted (62%)

Northern Westchester Hosp(Mt. Kisco): 33 Positives Found in 69 Patients Admitted (48%)

Lawrence Hospital (Bronxville): 15 Positives Found in 105 Patients Admitted. (14%)

Mount Vernon: 6 Positives Found in 52 Patients Admitted. (12%)

St Joseph, Yonkers: 8 Positives Found in 24 Patients Admitted.33%

St. Johns Riverside, Yonkers: 115 Positives Found in 201 Patients Admitted (57%)

IN THE LAST 7 DAYS ENDING MONDAY THESE HOSPITALS REPORTED 1,246 PATIENTS ADMITTED WITH 471 FOUND TO BE POSITIVE FOR COVID (38%)

The last the county announced the number of hospitalizations about 2 weeks ago they said it was 286 hospitalizations. LAST WEEK NEW COVID HOSPITALZATIONS FOUND AMONG THOSE ADMITTED WENT UP 60%

What do I make of this?

There a lot of persons who are carrying the Covid-19 around and do not know they have it. And may think it isn’t covid. There are those who tested positive with an at home test and did not have it lab-verified for whatever reason (keeping on the job, for example. And they have gotten sick enough to go into the hospital. Or think it is the flu, and go to the hospital. Or they may be admitted and found to be positive for covid when they had tested not positive previously. Did not have the full range of covid shots including the booster and they have gotten covid. From what I saw seeing the demographics of the infections the people testing positive are from 25 to 65 and the majority 65 and up.

If you take hospitalizations in Westchester for the first three weeks in January since December 30, the picture of how much the disease is spreading is quite different than the official statistics. Way higher.

In Westchester County, the last three weeks we have seen Covid Tracker reports showing the county containing covid, 1,896 cases January 1-7; 1,520 cases, Jan 8-14; and 1,441 Jan 15-21.

In the first four days of this week there have been 542 new lab-verified cases of covid –under 180 a day.

The hospitalizations this week may mean the lack of testing is failing to give a true picture of the rate the disease is spreading.

I will have to wait and see how this week plays out to see if the downward trend continues, and these new hospitalizations are just a warning to be careful. It’s out there still.

41% OF 3,117 NEW ADMISSIONS IN 9 WESTCHESTER HOSPITALS DISCOVERED POSITIVE WITH COVID AFTER ADMISSION. TOTAL FOUND POSITIVE OF THE ADMITTED– 1,292. THREE WEEKS OF JANUARY

WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL had 691 new admissions from December 30 to January 17 and 414 Tested positive for covid, 53% of admissions.

WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER admitted 1,005 new admissions. 250 Tested positive for Covid after admission (25%)

NEW ROCHELLE HOSPITAL admitted 191 patients, 89 were found with Covid . (47%)

HUDSON VALLEY HOSPITAL admitted 194 patients; 97 were positive for covid. (50%)

NORTHERN WESTCHESTER MT. KISCO admitted 144; 67 found with covid (47%)

LAWRENCE HOSPITAL (BRONXVILLE) admitted 315 in 3 weeks. 75 were found covid positive (25%)

MOUNT VERNON admitted 103 and 17 were found with covid – 17%

ST JOSEPHS (Yonkers) admitted 54 patients—19 were found covid positive—35%

RIVERSIDE (Yonkers) admitted 420 in 3 weeks. 264 were positive for covid, 63%

The trend of percentages of new covid patients being found after admission appears consistent the entire 3 weeks of January. The 1,292 infections for the three weeks is not at all close to the 5,399 new cases of covid the county experienced the last 25 days in the county, which means the disease is less severe, or it may be just beginning to stress the hospitals. But a third to 40% of all county admissions in a month covid positive? Is the covid not as serious as we have been told, or are the covid effects just as profound as in the past?

Keep being wary.