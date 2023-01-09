PLANNING BOARD WORK SESSION TONIGHT AT 7 ON THE FARRELL ESTATES MATTER. NO QUESTIONS FROM PUBLIC ALLOWED.

Hits: 16
PLANNING BOARD MEETING
Farrell Estates at Ridgeway
Please be aware that there is a Planning Board Work Session tonight, January 9th, from 7-9PM, open to the public. The Planning Board does not take questions or comments at this work session.
Planning Board Work Session for Farrell Estates at Ridgeway
Date: January 9, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
White Plains City Hall
255 Main Street- Common Council Chamber
White Plains, NY 10601
Contact: Planning Department 914.422.1300
The meeting will be streamed live via this website: http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/live and thereafter will be available for viewing on the City’s website of past meetings.