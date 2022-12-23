17 FRIGID WINDY WESTCHESTER DEGREES THE FEINER STREET REPORT ON CENTRAL WESTCHESTER WEATHER CONDITIONS AS THE BIG CHILL FROM THE MIDDLE WEST MOVES INTO THE GREAT NORTHEAST AT 6:15 PM

Hits: 0

WPCNR WEATHER & TRAFFIC . From Paul Feiner, Town Supervisor of Greenburgh, White Plains Neighbor. December 23, 2022 6:15 PM EST

Just spoke to the Commissioner of Public Works. The town Public Works department has been out treating all the roads with salt in preparation of the cold weather. The temperature is expected to drop very quickly –could be 10 degrees later tonight.

There could be black ice on the roads. Be careful when driving. We had one tree that fell on Hillside Ave and we anticipate that the road will re-open soon. There are high winds.

Had an outage on Central Ave last night but Con Ed responded quickly.. We hope that there won’t be any more outages but we have to be prepared.

If you see downed wires, report the downed wires by calling 1-800-75-CONED. Do NOT tough downed wires with your hands or any objects.

If you experience an outage you can check the service restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage or call 1-800-752-6633. If you have an outage and contact Con Ed have your Con Ed account number available.

PAUL FEINER