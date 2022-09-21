Banned Books Week Zoom tonight 7PM

Hits: 15

Banned Books Week Kicks off Year of fightin censorship

Defend the first amendment and celebrate the freedom to read freely, or as Jay-Z famously said, “We change people through conversation, not through censorship.” In honor of Banned Books Week – September 18 – 24 — please join us at 7:00 p.m. tonight via Zoom

Christopher Finan talks about his book How Free Speech Saved Democracy: The Untold History of How the First Amendment Became an Essential Tool for Securing Liberty and Social Justice. Finan will be interviewed by Oren Teicher, former CEO of the American Bookseller’s Association.

This event and our banned books title quiz, below, mark the start of what will be our year-long celebration of banned and challenged books: #WPFreedomtoRead. Check our calendar for future programs, events, and fun for readers of all ages.

Click here to register for tonight’s event with Chris Finan and click here to take our Banned Books Quiz. Can you find the titles of 32 banned or challenged books from the past 119 years?

Tonight’s event is presented by the White Plains Library and Scarsdale Public Library.