Can Regulatory Agencies Interpret/Change the Law? ORAL ARGUMENTS TODAY AT 10 A.M. EDT

WPCNR NATIONAL LAW JOURNAL. From National Civil Liberties Alliance. September 13, 2002:

THIS MORNING: Oral Argument in Fifth Circuit Challenging ATF’s Bump-Stock Ban and Chevron

WHO: NCLA Senior Litigation Counsel Rich Samp

WHAT: NCLA will appear before all judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for a hearing in the case of Michael Cargill v. Merrick Garland, et al.

NCLA represents Michael Cargill in a lawsuit that challenges the ATF’s effort to rewrite a federal statute. This lawsuit could determine who has the constitutional authority to change the criminal law if changes are warranted.

The appeals court in June granted en banc review—that is, review by all 17 active judges on the court. Adoption of the rarely used en banc procedure is a sign that the appeals court views the issues in this case as highly important. The Fifth Circuit will be the third U.S. Court of Appeals to hear this issue en banc, but it could be the first to reach the merits.

WHERE: John Minor Wisdom United States Court of Appeals Building, 600 S Maestri Pl, New Orleans, Louisiana

Click on this link to listen live to an oral argument: En Banc Courtroom. (Note, this link is active only during the hearing.)

Click on this link to listen to a recording of the argument after the hearing: Oral Argument Recordings. (Recordings are posted shortly after the hearing.)

WHEN: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Oral Arguments begin at 9:00AM CT/10:00AM ET. The Cargill case is scheduled for second on the docket.

For more information click here to visit the case page here and the case video here.