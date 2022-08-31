WIRED4SAFETY COMMON COUNCIL ALERT TO ATTEND SEPTEMBER 6 COUNCIL MEETING TO DEMAND 5G LEGISLATION.

Hits: 64

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. August 31, 2022:

Dear Petitioners:

Mark your calendars now next Tuesday at 6:30pm! Join safe technology advocates at the September White Plains Common Council meeting. You will be in and out in less than an hour! This is a high priority request.

Now more than ever, we need Mayor Roach to see and feel the force of the White Plains community and its opposition to the installation of radiating cell antennas in front yards.

We are at the precipice… on the edge of achieving our most critical objective, the enactment of a protective Telecom Ordinance into the White Plains City Code which will limit antennas near homes — and in doing so, lower exposures of microwave radiation to our families.

Here’s how things stack up right now:

( Councilmembers )Justin Brasch, John Martin, Rich Payne, and Jennifer Puja are all in favor of passing this ordinance as soon as possible.

That’s a majority!

The only problem is that Mayor Roach has not asked for the necessary legislation to be drafted.

This is the stalemate that we’re in.

That’s why we need you, the residents, to come out in full force on Tuesday to demonstrate to the Mayor and all of the Council that we will not be turned down.

If you’d like to speak at the meeting, great. But you don’t have to. Just come and sit or stand in support of the other speakers. Small tags that say “5G: not near my home,” will be available if you choose to wear one.

WIRED4SAFETY