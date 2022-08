Hits: 28

Today is Primary Election Day in White Plains and Westchester County. Polls are open to 9 p.m. In White Plains there are two Congressional Districts, the boundaries are outlined below:

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 17–DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES.

The Westchester Republican Party has nominated Miriam Levitt Flisser to run for the District 16 Seat. She will face the winner of the Democratic District 16 Primary.

State Senators Andrea Stewart-Cousins (35th Senate District) and Shelley Mayer (37th Senate District) are not being opposed.