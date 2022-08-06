77 YEARS AGO THIS AFTERNOON THE FIRST ATOMIC BOMB WAS EXPLODED Over HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

Hits: 16

WPCNR OBSERVATIONS. By John F. Bailey. Reprinted from the WPCNR Archives in restrospective of current events. August 6, 2022:

In view of Russia’s new Joey Stalin saying he would retaliate with nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by the United States, it is sobering to note that the wannabe Joseph Stalin has taken this policy gambit and continues to do so, while he lobs missiles into apartments and kills thousands of innocent Ukrainian citizens as the original Stalin did to Ukrainians creating the Holodomor famine starving thousands in the early 1930s.

Sobering too is the new Dr. Fu Manchu of Red China lobbing missiles into the Taiwan Straits (equivalent to throwing rocks in a pond) because Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. One of the most laughable reactions to his bluff being called that we have observed in the course of bungling diplomacy.

The President of the United States has a problem dealing with the real Dr. Fu Manchu and the new Joey Stalin. they “rule” by Lies, Lashing, Logic, and Loathing and Loving Themselves.

I would like to point out to those two what an atomic attack does.

We have scientific evidence.

Seventy-seven years ago today in 1945, the Enola Gay, a single American bomber dropped an Atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, Japan.

The terrible effects of that single bomb are a horror that has never been repeated

A second bomber, Bock’s Car on August 9, dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

Unknown thousands of Japanese citizens’ lives were vaporized, burned, and maimed and two cities leveled to the ground in an instant in both bombings.

To grasp what one atomic bomb did to Nagasaki, readers may see the photographs Japanese photographer Yosuki Yamato took of the aftermath of Nagasaki the day it happened at http://www.exploratorium.edu/nagasaki/photos.html#journey/63.jpg

The decision to drop the bombs was made after the United States, Great Britain and the Republic of China demanded Japan surrender in the Potsdam Declaration on July 26 or face “prompt and utter destruction”.

The Japanese government did not surrender.

The United States deployed two nuclear weapons dropping one on Hiroshimi, 77 years ago today and one on Nagasaki on August 9.

Over four months the bombs resulted in the deaths of 90,000–166,000 people in Hiroshima and 60,000–80,000 in Nagasaki, half dying the day the bombs fell.

Half dying the days the bombs fell.

The Hiroshima prefecture health department estimated that, of the people who died on the day of the explosion, 60% died from flash or flame burns, 30% from falling debris and 10% from other causes. During the following months, large numbers died from the effect of burns, radiation sickness, and other injuries, compounded by illness.

In a US estimate of the total immediate and short term cause of death, 15–20% died from radiation sickness, 20–30% from burns, and 50–60% from other injuries, compounded by illness. In both cities, most of the dead were civilians, although Hiroshima had a sizable garrison.

The horror of those two bombings and the aftermath, the injuries created have resulted in an effort and reluctance on the part of nuclear-armed powers to avoid any nuclear attacks since that date.

Within a few days of those bombings, Japan surrendered unconditionally, officially ending World War II.

The decision to use the bombs by the United States has long been debated. A dialogue on what the bombs did, why the decision was made was collected in 1995, the fiftieth year since the bombings. It is available at http://www.exploratorium.edu/nagasaki/commentary/decision.html

It is important that the two most powerful men in the world, would be Genghis Khans both mentally mired in the past and with delusions of despicable grandeur, get a grip.

Trying to justify a first strike nuclear attack as a deterrent to a perceived possible attack will destroy the country attacked, their economy, millions of people. If a little bomb like the one dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki can level and anniliate the population of a city, a series of nuclear strikes in a first strike or a retailiatory strike with today’s super bombs the world may suffer from prolonged radiation clouds.

The new “Stalin” should know. He needs to be the adult in this situation. And, please release the basketball player as a good will gesture and prelude to negotiating a peace in Ukraine. Show us how smart you are.

Meanwhile, Red China’s real Dr. Fu Manchu continues his blustering while his economy rots. He is no evil genius like the fictional Dr. Fu Manchu.

The bluster and blather and civilian killing is bringing both those countries down and it is only a matter of time before the covid and monkeypox epidemics destroy their economies and with bunkers collapsing around them either of them could act out by doing one heinous act, pressing a button that ends the world.

Really ends it.

Guys, Guys. Grow up and hire an ad agency to refurbish your images. You can walk this back.

I suggest that the new Dr. Fu Manchu of Red China show a little cunning and Fu Manchuism sherwdness.

Go to Taiwan himself and show himself to be bigger man, an upholder of the dignity and honor China has been known for down through the dynasties.

There is a solution to the frustrated Dr. Fu Manchu’s problem.

Hold an economic conference and tensions will ease. Invite Mrs. Pelosi to China for economic and health talks to deal with our mutual problems, economic contraction, climate change and the DoubleDemics: Covid and Monkey.Pox with Ms. Pelosi. Come to the United States, visit some of our Red States and and Blue States.

Engaging thought isn’t it?

Pressing one last button or two, or three,or four will end everything as we know it.

There will be no more Earth to worry about.