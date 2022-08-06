

ARE YOU READY TO VOTE?PRIMARY ELECTION ON AUGUST 23



Early Voting is August 13 – 21



HEAR FROM THE CANDIDATES!



U.S. Congressional District 16 Virtual Democratic PrimaryCandidate Forum July 25, 2022WATCH HERE



U.S. Congressional District 17 Virtual Republican PrimaryCandidate ForumJuly 28, 2022WATCH HERE



U.S. Congressional District 17 Virtual Democratic PrimaryCandidate ForumAugust 1, 2022WATCH HERE



Need to know your voting districts? They could be newly redistricted.CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR DISTRICTS



GOING ON VACATION IN AUGUST?VOTE BY ABSENTEE BALLOT – IT’S YOUR VOTING PRIVILEGE!



When is the Absentee Ballot Application due?Applications requesting to receive an absentee ballot by mail must be received by the board of elections in your county by August 8, 2022.



For absentee ballots to be received in-person, applications must be received by your board no later than the day before the election.



When must an Absentee Ballot be submitted for the August 23 Primary Election?Put it in the mail ensuring it receives a postmark no later than August 23.Bring it to your County Board of Elections Office no later than August 23 by 9pm.



Bring it to any early voting poll site in your county between August 13 and August 21.



Bring it to a poll site in your county on August 23 by 9pm.



FOR MORE ABSENTEE BALLOT INFO