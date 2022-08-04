91 DEGREES IN THE SHADE AT A VERY HIGH NOON– WESTCHESTER ISSUES HEAT ADVISORY–TEMP CLIMBING TO THE MID-90S

Hits: 13

HEAT STROKE, HEAT EXHAUSTION CAN COME UPON YOU BY SURPRISE.

Advises Residents to Drink Water, Cool off and Never Leave People or Pets in a Closed Car

91 SUNNY HOT HUMID WPCNR DEGREES AS SUN CLIMBS DIRECTLY OVERHEAD AT 11:33 EDT AUGUST 4

This Afternoon

Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 11 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

WPCNR HEAT BULLETIN. From Westchester County Department of Health. (EDITED) August 4, 2022:

With temperatures expected to hover in the mid-90 degrees today and tomorrow and high humidity making it feel even hotter, the Westchester County Health Department is issuing a heat advisory.

As humidity and temperatures rise, residents should avoid strenuous activity, drink lots of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and take precautions to prevent heat-related illness.

County Executive George Latimer said:



“Pace yourself — don’t overdo it in the heat. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, take breaks in an air-conditioned place and drink lots of water. And during a heat wave, remember to always check in on your elderly or ailing neighbors.”

Sherlita Amler, MD, Westchester County Commissioner of Health, said people who are most vulnerable to adverse effects from the heat include the very young, seniors, people who are obese and those with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes or lung conditions.

Amler said: “Heat stroke and dehydration can take you by surprise. High humidity, chronic health conditions and some medications can also increase a person’s risk for heat stroke.”

SYMPTOMS OF HEAT STROKE: AFFECTS YOU COMPLETELY BY SURPRISE

Heat stroke is a serious and life-threatening condition that claims many lives nationwide each year. Symptoms include hot red, dry skin, shallow breathing, a rapid, weak pulse and confusion. Anyone suffering from heat stroke needs to receive emergency medical treatment immediately. Call 911 if you suspect heat stroke and immediately cool the overheated person while waiting for emergency help to arrive.

Amler reminded residents never to leave children, pets or people in a car. Temperatures can quickly rise to unsafe levels, so motorists should always look before they lock their vehicles.

Amler added: “To avoid tragedy, it’s also vital to never leave infants, children, seniors or pets in a closed car no matter how brief the time. Closed vehicles can quickly heat up to a life-threatening 140º F or more.”

Another concern during a heat wave is heat exhaustion.

Seniors, young children, people who are overweight or who have high blood pressure, people who work outside or in other hot environments are most at risk.

Frequent breaks and drinking lots of water can help prevent heat exhaustion. Signs include headache, nausea or vomiting, dizziness and exhaustion, as well as cool, moist, pale or flushed skin. Anyone suffering from heat exhaustion should move out of the sun and apply cool, wet cloths to their skin.

Amler concluded: “During a heat wave, seniors, young children and people with compromised immunity especially should avoid vigorous outdoor activity, seek the shade, spend time in air-conditioned locations and drink lots of water throughout the day. Especially when they’re swimming and playing in the water, children often forget to drink, so parents and caregivers should prompt children to take breaks to hydrate.”

Those who plan to travel by car should prepare their vehicle before hitting the road. Always travel with a spare battery, and avoid leading radios, phone chargers and other accessories running when the engine is not.

Check to make sure your air conditioning is properly functioning and coolant is at the proper level. If you plan to travel in less populated areas, bring water and an umbrella for shade if it becomes necessary to leave the car. Always keep air flowing throughout the vehicle, and try to park in the shade.

For tips to prevent heat-related illness and places to stay cool, residents can visit the Health Department website at www.westchestergov.com/health.

Residents who need a place to cool off can go to an indoor mall. Senior centers, libraries and community centers often serve as cooling centers, but call before you go.

Elevated heat and humidity can also lead to unhealthy levels of ozone, a gas produced by the action of sunlight on organic air contaminants from auto exhaust and other sources.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forecasts daily ozone conditions at (http://www.dec.ny.gov), or call the New York State Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345.

The County’s Department of Emergency Services is monitoring the weather forecast, tracking the opening of local Cooling Centers and is in contact with Con Edison and NYSEG concerning the potential for power outages.

