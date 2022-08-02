WHITE PLAINS NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 6 PM TONIGHT AT 77 LEX

Hits: 21

A National Night Out in White Plains. (Patch.com)

TONIGHT Tuesday, August 2, 2022, neighborhoods throughout the City of White Plains are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “39th Annual National Night Out.”

For the White Plains Police Department, this will be our 11th year participating in this unique program. National Night Out is designed to:

(1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;

(2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts;

(3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and

(4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and are fighting back.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on August 2, 2022 you along with residents in neighborhoods throughout the city of White Plains are asked to lock their doors and turn on outside lights. We invite you to spend the evening outside with neighbors and join forces at the City of White Plains Public Safety Headquarters located at 77 S. Lexington Ave., WPNY.



We recognize that you are an important part of the fiber of our community so we ask you to stand together and join us to promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity.

National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our effort to build a safer city. We invite neighborhoods to join us in “Giving Crime & Drugs a Going Away Party.”

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, The City of White Plains will celebrate “National Night Out” with an open house of the White Plains Public Safety Department along with a safety fair that will include a live band and tables manned by Community Service Organizations.

There will be free give aways, along with visits from elected officials representing our local government and representatives from New York State Police, as well as members of the White Plains Department of Public Safety (Police and Fire Bureau). As always you are welcomed to drop off any and all expired or unwanted prescription and non-prescription medication at our drug collection box located at Police H.Q.’s.