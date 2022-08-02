3 Appointments left for Monkeypox Vaccinations Wednesday 4 to 8:30 P.M. AT 134 COURT ST, DEPT OF HEALTH

Hits: 11
WCDH White Plains DOH
134 Court Street
Clinic
White Plains, NY 10601
Event Type: Point of Dispensing
Date: August 03, 2022
Time: 04:00 PM – 08:30 PM
Registration Deadline: August 03, 2022
Appointments Available: 3
Fee: $0
Who May Attend:
18 years and older
Public Notes:
People at higher risk for monkeypox infection may consider vaccination. In accordance with CDC guidance, this includes those who:
- Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or with someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox
- Had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity; this includes men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event such as at a bar or party
- Traveled outside the United States to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing