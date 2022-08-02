3 Appointments left for Monkeypox Vaccinations Wednesday 4 to 8:30 P.M. AT 134 COURT ST, DEPT OF HEALTH

WCDH White Plains DOH
134 Court Street
Clinic
White Plains, NY 10601
Map & Driving Directions

Event Type: Point of Dispensing

Date: August 03, 2022

Time: 04:00 PM – 08:30 PM

Registration Deadline: August 03, 2022

Appointments Available: 3

Fee: $0

Who May Attend:
18 years and older

Public Notes:

People at higher risk for monkeypox infection may consider vaccination. In accordance with CDC guidance, this includes those who:

  • Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or with someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox
  • Had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity; this includes men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event such as at a bar or party  
  • Traveled outside the United States to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing

