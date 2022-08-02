3 Appointments left for Monkeypox Vaccinations Wednesday 4 to 8:30 P.M. AT 134 COURT ST, DEPT OF HEALTH

Hits: 11



WCDH White Plains DOH

134 Court Street

Clinic

White Plains, NY 10601

Event Type: Point of Dispensing

Date: August 03, 2022

Time: 04:00 PM – 08:30 PM

Registration Deadline: August 03, 2022

Appointments Available: 3

Fee: $0

Who May Attend:

18 years and older

Public Notes:

People at higher risk for monkeypox infection may consider vaccination. In accordance with CDC guidance, this includes those who: