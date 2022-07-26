Hits: 0

THE SPIN DOCTORS ARE COMING IN FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD TO ROCK LIVE IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA AT ROCK WHITE PLAINS. CLICK ON THE WHITE ARROW TO GET IN THE ROCKIN’ MOOD!

Posted on: July 13, 2022

Rock White Plains – Tuesday, July 26th @ 6:30 P. M.

Rock White Plains

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

6:30PM – 9:30PM

Gates open at 6PM

Mamaroneck Ave. between

Main Street and Martine Avenue

Come and enjoy a summer evening on the streets of downtown White Plains with American rock band Spin Doctors, best known for their early 1990s hits Two Princes and Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong! The opener for the evening will be Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, with a soul-blasted contemporary pop sound.



Rain or shine.

Day-of tickets: $20

Tickets are per person ages 10+.*

All bags and IDs subject to check. Entrance only at Mamaroneck Ave. at Martine Ave.

Things to know before you go!

Everyone must enter through single main entrance located on Mamaroneck Avenue at Martine Avenue with multiple entry portals.

Recommend parking at the Lexington-Grove East & West Garages (Galleria White Plains, 100 Main Street) and the White Plains Center Garage (City Center, 237 Martine Avenue). Exit garages on foot via Martine Avenue. Reminders will be sent via tickets to ticket holders with parking recommendations.

To purchase alcohol outside, you must be 21 + with valid photo ID verified at entry (valid and current motor vehicle operator’s license, identity card issued by the state Department of Motor Vehicles, or a passport along with another form of photo ID with date of birth).



Re-entry is subject to search.



As is City of White Plains policy, police reserve the right to limit entry due to crowd control, regardless of whether or not a patron has a ticket.

No refunds for any ticket(s) purchased to anyone that is denied entry for any reason including closure of event for crowd control.