WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey. July 19, 2022:

After 19 days of 115,000 plus Sustainable Westchester/ Westchester Power customers including White Plains having to pay the 9 cents per kilowatt hour cost for electricity for Con Edison default electricity supply charges, Sustainable is going to explain the situation.

Sustainable executives will hold the first of briefings to all 28 municipalities Sustainable supplies, to tell The Town of Greenburgh what was behind the failure of Sustainable to nail down an “acceptable” green energy rate and a lower regular (mixed source generated) electricity.

Until today, Sustainable Westchester had not made any public statements or statements to clarify what was behind the unusual circumstance of all Electric Supply CompaniesSustainable had approached providing unilaterally high bids that Sustainable found too high to accept.

Tonight it is expected they will inform the Town Board why all this happened and progress towards a new auction that will be more successful

Paul Feiner, Town Supervisor of Greenburgh wrote in a statement released Monday:

“This is what Dan Welsh is doing with other localities– we will have a special meeting tomorrow(today 5 P.M>) to support this (believe other localities are doing the same)“

Mr. Feiner earlier had issued this statement explaining his understanding of the present situation:

“Sustainable Westchester is planning to rebid. They have been meeting with local governments. Bids should be issued very soon. They have been meeting with the Town Board and other Boards -asking permission to issue another bid. I think that they will be successful in offering Westchester residents a municipal supported ESCO again. The market right now is unpredictable so we all don’t want to lock in a fixed price that will land up costing utility customers more.”

The meeting can be seen live at the Town of Greenburgh website,