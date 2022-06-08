NEW PLAYLAND ON EVE OF PLANNED OPENING TOMORROW–PREVIEW THE PARK! GET SEASON PASS.

Hits: 21
WPCNR PLAYLAND TODAY. By John F. Bailey, June 8, 2022:
24 hours from now Standard Amusements is scheduled to open Playland at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 3 P.M. On Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend the new Playland opens at noon and closes at 10P.M. Next Week Playland will be open from 4 to 10 P.M. each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and resume 12 to 10 P.M. hours on Friday. Admission information are at the bottom of the Pre-opening pictures shot by WPNCR yesterday.
June 10th is the last day to get the 2022 Season Pass (Includes Rides / All Ages) at the $84.99 EARLY BIRD PRICING (Regularly $129.99).
Buy your Playland Season Passes today and save before it’s too late.
The Season Pass gives you:
– Unlimited Visits
– Unlimited Rides
– No Public Blackout dates
Construction crews have made significant progress to ready Playland, the last of the oldtime amusement parks (opened in 1928) for opening tomorrow, with the old favorites, the Carousel, the Steeplechase, Kiddyland, the Log Plunge, and the lagoon, and of course, the Dragon Coaster.
Poor fall weather produced significant delays due to rains each week followed by a winter with more rain and steady cold temperatures, the county changed contractors in January and since then the new contractors have done come from behind construction.
At this time, Westchester County has not announced an opening ceremony, and Standard Amusements has not advised WPCNR of the status of the park going forward, or any ceremonies recognizing the beginning of Standard Amusements Playland and what new rides will be opened and when the new pool will be opening and its status.
(Editor’s Note: On the website myrye.com, in early May, Ernie Blundell, the recently appointed General Manager of Standard Amusements, said, “We’re excited for visitors to see all the hard work that has gone into revitalizing this beloved community treasure.” Blundell told the Rye website that work on the colonnades would “resume” next fall and a Plaza retail store would be added and a Plaza Restaurant would be constructed.
In that article, MyRye.com reported there is a new arcade, new Midway Games and 3 more games would added later in the summer plus 3 new rides and a new fountain light show.)
There have been outstanding efforts by the construction company to make up lost time due to the weather with weekend work for the last three weeks I believe. Here is how Playland looked yesterday.