WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL BUDGET VOTE AND ELECTIONS TO THE BOARD TOMORROW.

White Plains Schools

Budget Vote and School Board Election

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

12 noon to 9:00 p.m.



This year’s ballot includes three important propositions (at no additional cost to taxpayers),

A bond resolution authorizing renovations and improvements to all buildings in the District at a cost of $71 million; Authorization of expenditures of $12.6 million from the District’s 2019 Capital Reserve Fund, for ventilation, filtration, and air conditioning; The establishment of a 2022 Capital Reserve Fund of $50 million for future improvements and/or enhancements.

Also, two community members will be elected to seats on the Board of Education. They each serve 3 year terms. This year’s candidates are incumbents Sheryl Brady and Charlie Norris, who are unopposed.

Vote, Because Every Election Matters