SEVERE WEATHER ALERT–60 MPH TROPICAL STORM WINDS FORECAST–STOW LAWN FURNITURE. UMBRELLAS.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 11:15 A.M. EDT 05/16/22

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to take precautions as a severe weather system is forecast to sweep across parts of the Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital, Mid-Hudson, and North Country regions today, with an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms.

These storms could begin as early as late morning in western parts of the state and are expected to move across the central and eastern parts of the state through this evening.

The primary threat from these storms is high winds with gusts up to 60 mph which can cause power outages and other hazardous conditions as a result of downed trees and power lines.

Additional impacts from the storm could include heavy rain and flash flooding, large hail, dangerous lightning, and isolated tornadoes. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to use caution and stay alert throughout the day in areas expected to be impacted by severe weather for rapidly changing conditions.

“It is critical that New Yorkers use caution today and stay prepared as severe weather is likely to impact many parts of the State,” Governor Hochul said. “The storm system moving through New York has the potential to cause power outages and downed tree limbs and power lines, and I am urging anyone in the path of these storms to keep a close eye on the weather and be prepared to act quickly if severe weather strikes.”

For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.