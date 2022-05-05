COVID CONFIDENTIAL: “PSSST! KEEP THIS CONFIDENTIAL–513 PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY YESTERDAY. KEEP IT TO YOURSELF, BUDDY.”

Hits: 112

379 NEW CASES A DAY FIRST 4 DAYS OF WEEK, 1,516 TOTAL SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

WPCNR COVID DAILY. Statistics from NY State Covid Tracker. Observations & Analysis by John F. Bailey. May 5, 2022:

Westchester County experienced its largest day of positives Wednesday since January 27 of this year when it was coming off the covid 4th and largest wave and it reported 569 new infections that day.

Sadly, the number of 513 infections of new persons with covid, also matched up with the 548 new positives Westchester had December 14, 2001 when that fourth wave was just beginning. That is very ominous as we enter an “Anything Goes” behavior mode.

If the 569 infection level a day continues through Saturday, Westchester will hit 2,653 infections through Saturday well above the 2,649 experienced through April 30. However the pattern of these last five weeks indicates that Thursday, Friday and Saturday escalates infections. Last week we had 1,214 infections the last three days of last week If we hit that level or exceed it Westchester could conceivably hit 3,867 infections for this week.

All the counties in the Mid-Hudson Region are experiencing high daily growth rates. Covid is spreading strongly in Orange,. Rockland., Dutchess and Ulster County, averaging 291 new positives yesterday. The infection rates on the low number of tests done in Orange, Rockland, Dutchess and Ulster are an average 7-1/4 % positives of the low numbers of tests.

The Mid-Hudson Region WPCNR COVIDSTOPPERS NOTE BOOK shows the Mid-Hudson region of 1,252 infections over our 7 counties is dwarfed by Nassau County with 906 new positives Wednesday and Suffolk County new positives of 742 – 1,648 in a day, 400 more than the Mid-Hudson counties. Nassau & Suffolk have been the leaders in infections for months proportionately ahead of the 7 Mid-Hud counties.

New York City Wednesday reached 3,476 new positives across the 5 boroughs, when on Sunday NYC reported only 1,971. Wednesday was the second straight day that all 5 boroughs totaled 3,000 new positives. As of the end of testing Wednesday, NYC had 11,043 new cases. This week at 3,000 new infections the next three days, NYC can report as many as 20,000 new positives. The media, our political leaders, are whistling past the graveyard, crossing their fingers and betting your health.

The irresponsible mantra repeated by the media that covid is in retreat is simply not true. What data is there to prove that? It’s not there. This is the sixth consecutive week in Westchester where we are going to increase in infections.

It is not spreading less. It is spreading more. Who does not see that? The infections by my observations are infecting others more quickly, within 2 days!

The rush to public gatherings under the guise of getting “back to normal,” should be called “getting back to making money at the people’s peril.”