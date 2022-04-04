WESTCHESTER COVID INFECTIONS AT CRITICAL CROSSROADS: 1,095 INFECTIONS MARCH 27-APRIL 2

Hits: 78

WPNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From the New York Covid Tracker. Observations & Analysis by John F. Bailey. April 4, 2022:

Westchester County reported 1,095 New infections in the 7 days ended Saturday , an average of 156 new cases a day.

The number of infections rose 27% over the 861 infections the week of January 20 to 26,,The number of cases has risen to a level (1,095) the highest the county has seen in a month when 1,200 were infected the week of February 6 to 12.

The spread rate of the 886 persons infected in the county the week of February 13 to 19 ( 1,095 divided by the 886 infected 2 weeks ago—14 days is 1 of each of those 886 persons spread the disease to– 1and ¼ persons.)

If that rate of spread remains the same and the near 30% increase in a week repeats itself, WESTCHESTER will reach 1,400 infections this week.

Infections in the last 4 weeks have gone up twice and down twice, but WPCNR points out the relatively low number of tests conducted and reported to the state.

Westchester should be aware the virus is out there, people catching it are spreading it.

As April, a highly intense socializing month begins we could see infections rise to a larger than expected spread, especially when school spring vacations provide exposure to conditions not seen here.