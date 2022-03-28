IMPACT OF MULTI-FAMILY PROJECTS ON SCHOOL DISTRICTS ANALYSIS OF PAST PROJECTS UNVEILS TOMORROW ON ZOOM



On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., join Welcome Home Westchester as they introduce the release of the study: Multi-Family Housing Development Impacts in Westchester County Part One: School District Enrollment.



The campaign recently commissioned 4ward Planning, a land use economics consulting firm, to conduct a Westchester specific study of the relationship between multifamily housing and school populations.



Opponents of multifamily housing projects often cite a potential increase in school-aged children and predicted drain on local school resources as a reason to oppose building badly-needed multifamily housing projects.



The study by 4ward Planning researched what has actually happened to school districts in towns and villages where multifamily developments of 100 units or more were built.