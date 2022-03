Hits: 0

WHITE PLAINS BENJAMIN BOYKIN COUNTY LEGISLATOR DISTRICT 5

HIS 30TH YEAR OF REPRESENTING WHITE PLAINS NY USA

FROM SCHOOL BOARD TO THE BOARD

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWING BEN BOYKIN, CHAIRMAN OF THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY LEGISLATOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE TONIGHT ON:

THE MISSION

TIMETABLE FOR RECOMMENDATIONS

INPUT FROM COUNTY ORGANIZATIONS

HOW’S THE WESTCHESTER RECOVERY DOIN’?

CONDITIONS HOLDING WESTCHESTER BACK

HOW COVID MONEY HAS TO BE USED WHAT IS THE POOL?

HOW ARE SCARSDALE, WHITE PLAINS AND WEST HARRISON DOING (HIS DISTRICT)

HOW THE TASK FORCE RECOMMENDATIONS WILL BE TERMINED.